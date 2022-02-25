Senior Chair Volleyball Begins in March

New Bern Parks and Recreation presents Senior Chair Volleyball, a free program for adults 55 and older that has been adapted for less strenuous inside play. This fun and active program will be held at two different locations!
The Jasper G. Hayes Omega Center
Monday and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Beginning March 14th thru May 18th, 2022
and
West New Bern Recreation Center
Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Beginning March 15th thru May 19th, 2022
Register online at our Parks and Recreation page, NewBernNC.gov or stop by the West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pine Tree Drive. For additional information, contact Ashley Parham at 252.639.2913 or parhama@newbernnc.gov
By Ashley Parham, Program Coordinator