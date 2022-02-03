Register Today for Neuse River Senior Games

Registration is open for the 37th Annual Neuse River Senior Games. Seniors who are 50 years of age by December 31, 2022 and residents of the six participating counties (Craven, Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, & Pamlico) are eligible to participate in the Neuse River Senior Games. A participant must be a North Carolina resident for a minimum of 3 consecutive months of the year.
The 2022 Neuse River Senior Games athletic events will begin on Tuesday, April 12, and conclude on Friday, May 6. The SilverArts competition will take place Wednesday, April 27 through Friday, April 29. The last day to register for athletic events and the SilverArts competition will be Friday, March 18.
Athletic events will be held at Creekside Park, Carteret County Speedway, West New Bern Recreation Center, the Twin Rivers YMCA, the Emerald Gold Club, The Elks Lodge, New Bern High School, and Taberna Country Club. The SilverArts competition will be a virtual competition. Artwork will be showcased on the Neuse River Senior Games Facebook page.
The Neuse River Senior Games promotes health, fun, fitness, and friendship for seniors in the six county areas. Through a philosophy that strives to keep ALL seniors healthy, active and involved, our work remains dedicated to uniting older athletes and SilverArtists in a program that recognizes and enhances the values of discipline, dedication, and pride in one’s accomplishments and those of our fellow competitors.
- Participants may register online or via paper registration form by visiting m.recdesk.com.
- Refer to our schedule of events for a complete listing of activities and locations.
- The Neuse River Senior Games is one of 52 Local Games sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games. For more info, visit ncseniorgames.org.
- NCSG is sponsored statewide by the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services.
For more information, please call 252-636-6606, or email the Local Coordinator, Andrew Kendall.
By Andrew Kendall, Recreation Program Manager, Craven County Recreation and Parks