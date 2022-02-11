Protect Your Children from a TV Tip-over

The Super Bowl is one of the most watched events on television every year. It’s also the perfect time for Safe Kids NC to work with coalitions across the state to raise awareness about the proper setup and safety of televisions and their placement throughout the home.
As families gather around to watch Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, Insurance Commissioner and Safe Kids NC Chair Mike Causey wants to make sure you can enjoy the game safely and without worry by providing a few simple tips to make their homes safe and prevent accidents.
“Kids climb on everything, even when you’re in the room — accidents can happen in a split-second,” said Commissioner Causey. “Children can be seriously injured or even killed by a TV tip-over, so it’s important for families to conduct a quick safety check.”
According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission, one child dies every two weeks in the United States from a TV, a piece of furniture or an appliance tipping over and falling on them. Each day, 10 children are rushed to the emergency room for injuries caused by televisions that are not appropriately secured.
Many TV tip-overs are the result of unsteady TVs that are not secured to the wall. Flat screen TVs that are top-heavy with narrow bases can be easily pulled off an entertainment center or table.
Large and heavy TVs that are placed on dressers or high furniture can also tip-over if children climb the drawers to reach a remote control, a video game or anything else that attracts their attention.
Commissioner Causey offers some tips to help keep kids safe:
- Secure TVs. Mount flat-screen TVs to the wall. Place older, box-style TVs on a low, stable piece of furniture designed to bear more weight. Anchor the TV to the wall or the piece of furniture.
- Attach furniture to the wall. Use anti-tip brackets, braces or wall straps to secure furniture to the wall. Install stops on dresser drawers to prevent them from being pulled all the way out.
- Rearrange household items. Store heavy objects on lower shelves or in lower drawers. Avoid placing remote controls, toys or other items in places where kids might be tempted to climb up or reach for them.
For more TV and furniture tip-over prevention tips, visit our website.
via NC Department of Insurance, Mike Causey, Commissioner