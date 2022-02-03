Play Baseball in New Bern — Tryouts this Weekend

Players who have registered or plan to register for the East Carolina Amateur Baseball League are invited to attend tryouts this Sunday, February 6, from 2:00 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Kafer Park in New Bern.
New players go through a quick tryout, and managers have the ability to draft free agents onto their teams. Being selected onto a team is not guaranteed. Some teams choose to carry 12 players and some carry more than that. A manager will stop drafting when their roster is filled.
If the weather is not conducive for a tryout, it will be moved to the following weekend. Any changes to the schedule will be posted on the league’s website, www.ecabl.net or on the league’s Facebook page. Not being able to make the tryout does not mean a player will not be selected. However, the tryout does give each player an opportunity to show their skills, and it gives them a better chance at being selected.
By Mark McKillop, East Carolina Amateur Baseball League