Petition of Citizens and Development of Areas Downtown Among Items on BOA Meeting Agenda – February 8

February 5, 2022
New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting photo taken on July 13 2021
New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting (photo taken on July 13, 2021)

The Tuesday, February 8th meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

Agenda:

  1. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Bengel. Pledge of Allegiance.
  2. Roll Call.
  3. Request and Petition of Citizens.

Consent Agenda:

  1. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for the First Capital Antique Automobile Car Show.
  2. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for the Neuse River Bridge Run.
  3. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 1000 Block of Queen Street for the New Bern Autism Awareness 5k Walk/Run.
  4. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Call for a Public Hearing to Annex 3436 Old Airport Road.
  5. Approve Minutes.

********

  1. Presentation of Cost Estimates to Construct Roads and Install Utilities on Unimproved Rights of Way in Pembroke.
  2. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Water and Sewer Use Agreement for 3436 Old Airport Road.
  3. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Memorandum of Understanding with New Bern Historic, LLC.
  4. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Amend the Classification Pay Plan for Fiscal Year 2021-22 to Add Executive Director of Redevelopment Commission.
  5. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for FY21-22.
  6. Update on Sidewalks.
  7. Appointment(s).
  8. Attorney’s Report.
  9. City Manager’s Report.
  10. New Business.
  11. Closed Session.
  12. Adjourn.

The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.

Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.

Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.

By Wendy Card

