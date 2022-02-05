Petition of Citizens and Development of Areas Downtown Among Items on BOA Meeting Agenda – February 8

The Tuesday, February 8th meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.
Agenda:
- Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Bengel. Pledge of Allegiance.
- Roll Call.
- Request and Petition of Citizens.
Consent Agenda:
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for the First Capital Antique Automobile Car Show.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for the Neuse River Bridge Run.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 1000 Block of Queen Street for the New Bern Autism Awareness 5k Walk/Run.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Call for a Public Hearing to Annex 3436 Old Airport Road.
- Approve Minutes.
********
- Presentation of Cost Estimates to Construct Roads and Install Utilities on Unimproved Rights of Way in Pembroke.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Water and Sewer Use Agreement for 3436 Old Airport Road.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Memorandum of Understanding with New Bern Historic, LLC.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Amend the Classification Pay Plan for Fiscal Year 2021-22 to Add Executive Director of Redevelopment Commission.
- Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for FY21-22.
- Update on Sidewalks.
- Appointment(s).
- Attorney’s Report.
- City Manager’s Report.
- New Business.
- Closed Session.
- Adjourn.
The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.
Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.
By Wendy Card