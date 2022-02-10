Participate in Public Input Show — Development in Downtown New Bern

Did you miss the opportunity to speak during the Petition of Citizens during this week’s BOA Meeting? Specifically related to item # 11: New Bern Board of Aldermen adopted a Resolution Approving a Memorandum of Understanding with New Bern Historic, LLC (Kessler Group). Includes: Elk’s Temple Building (301 Middle St.), Vacant Lots at the Corner of Craven and S. Front Sts., and Union Point Park Development Site.
We’re hosting a show tomorrow, February 11, 2022, at 12 p.m. to give you a chance to share your thoughts in a respectful manner. We understand there’s a lot of tension surrounding the issue. Sometimes all it takes is to have a healthy discussion about a topic that effects our community. Perhaps you have ideas and suggestions that members of the board haven’t thought about.
Join in the conversation on New Bern Now’s YouTube channel or Facebook page.
Please know that will remove anyone who makes inappropriate comments or claims that cannot be backed up by facts. Swearing or belittling anyone is not acceptable. Anyone who knows New Bern Now, understands that’s not who we are.
Let me know if you have any questions by sending us an email.
By Wendy Card