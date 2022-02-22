Oasis Marinas Purchases Northwest Creek Marina

Atlantic Recreation Group (“ARG”), a Texas-based private investment firm focused on acquiring leisure focused marinas and RV Parks, purchased Northwest Creek Marina in New Bern, North Carolina, earlier this month. ARG has since partnered with Oasis Marinas and together have begun the management transition. Northwest Creek Marina is Oasis Marinas’ first management property in the state of North Carolina and just their second in the Carolinas.
“We are really excited about Northwest Creek Marina. Northwest Creek is an amazing addition to our growing portfolio of outdoor recreational assets. We have several upgrades planned throughout the marina and common areas and look forward to providing our boating community with best-in-class service.” – Ryan Magaziner, founder of Atlantic Recreation Group
Northwest Creek Marina is an impressive 274-slip facility in a well-protected basin. The marina accommodates vessels up to 60’ in length and offers a variety of slip types, from long-term annual slips to short-term transients. Amenities include a fuel dock, boaters’ lounge, dog park, pump-out, laundry, and restroom/shower facilities. Members also receive access to the adjacent recreational facility where the whole family can kick back and relax while enjoying multiple swimming pools, a fitness center, tennis courts, a children’s playground, and activity rooms.
The marina is centrally located on the Neuse River, off the Pamlico Sound and the North Carolina Intracoastal, with easy access to many boating destinations and amenities. Just six miles north is the historic, Inner Banks town of New Bern and across the Sound is the infamous Outer Banks. Northwest Creek Marina welcomes boaters from all over the Carolinas as well as ICW travelers. The waterfront area has picturesque shops, restaurants and nightlife activities. Watersports, sailing and fishing are huge draws to the Northwest Creek Marina area, with kayak, paddleboard, and charter opportunities nearby.
Oasis Marinas will oversee the day-to-day operations, facility maintenance, boat services, marketing and more at Northwest Creek Marina. Oasis Marinas currently operates Grande Dunes Marina in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and continues to provide Oasis boaters and members with a critical-path up and down the East Coast through the Intracoastal Waterway.
For more information regarding Northwest Creek Marina, please contact info@oasismarinas.com.
By Allie Modica, Marketing Coordinator