New Bern Weekend Happenings: February 17 – February 20, 2022

Around Town
Check out the Twin Rivers Quilting Guild Exhibit at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S Front St.
Congratulations to The Back Street Bakery now open in Bridgeton.
Arts & Entertainment
Valentine Cards Sale– Fundraiser for Craven County Schools Art Supplies at the Bank of the Arts in the Directors Gallery through the end of February. The Bank of the Arts is free and open to the public.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios — celebrate “Love is in the Air” for February. Their artists of the month are Eleanor McAver and Nada Behr, painters, and Jim Karl, woodworker. The upstairs Studio Annex will feature “Emerging Artist” Veronica Campos-Hallstrom at 309 Middle St.
Check out the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artworks at Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St.
Stop by The Next Chapter Books & Art located at 320 S. Front St.
The Accidental Artist at 219 A Craven St.
Fun Activities
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Ave.
Calendar
17th: Tryon Palace Black History Program Presents Dr. Erroll L. Royal at 7:00 p.m. virtually. Call 252-639-3512.
19th – 20th: Carolina Coastal Railroaders Train Show, 9:00 a.m. at New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 S Front St.
19th: Black History Month Parade, 12:00 p.m. Parade will start at corner of Trent Road and First Street, continue down Broad Street and end on George Street behind the police station.
19th: Rememberances with Paul Saik and The Trent River Chamber Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at at Craven Community College’s Orringer Auditorium. Call 252-637-1119.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday
– 30 Second Rocks & Jasmine Tasty Thai at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.
– Jake Sutton & Ray Waggoner at Captain Ratty’s, 202 Middle St.
Friday
– Work in Progress at Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle St.
– Wicked Junction Live at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock St.
– Steel County Express at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.
Saturday
– Due East at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.
– Live Music with Emily Rae at The Garage, 1209 US Hwy 70 E
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where.
Outdoor Life
There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Blacklight (PG13), Death on the Nile (PG13), Dog (PG13), Jackass Forever (R), Marry Me (PG13), Moonfall (PG13), Sing 2 (PG), Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG13), and Uncharted (PG13).
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
