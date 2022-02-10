New Bern Weekend Happenings: February 10 – February 13, 2022

Around Town
Valentine Cards Sale – Fundraiser for Craven County Schools Art Supplies at the Bank of the Arts in the Directors Gallery through the end of February. The Bank of the Arts is free and open to the public.
Check out the Twin Rivers Quilting Guild Exhibit at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S Front St.
There will be a demonstration related to the recent MOU between the City of New Bern and Historic New Bern, LLC at Union Point Park on Saturday, February 12 from 11 – 1 p.m.
Calendar
12th: Humane Society Benefit Show, 11:00 a.m. at the Tonic Parlor, 218A Middle St. Call 252-288-6905 for tickets.
12th: Valentine’s Day Quilling, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Havelock Library, 301 Cunningham Blvd., Havelock. Free supplies and instruction. Call 447-7509.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday:
– 30 Second Rocks & Jasmine Tasty Thai at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.
– Jake Sutton & Ray Waggoner at Captain Ratty’s, 202 Middle St.
Friday:
– The Conspiracy Band at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.
– Ravenz Bru at at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock St.
Saturday:
– The Wannabees at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where.
Outdoor Life
There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. American Underdog (PG), Blacklight (PG13), Death on the Nile (PG13), Jackass Forever (R), Marry Me (PG13), Moonfall (PG13), Redeeming Love (PG13), Scream (R), Sing 2 (PG), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG13).
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Reach Out
Is there something you would like featured on the Weekend Happenings or do you have any announcements, articles, event information, and/or news tips to share with readers?
If you are interested in advertising with us, we can help you, too.
It all starts by contacting us here — and thanks for reading and participating.
–> We’re accepting submissions for our new Youth Section. Get more details here.