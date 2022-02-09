New Bern Board of Aldermen’s Budget Retreat

The Board of Aldermen Special Meeting – Annual Retreat is being held on Friday, February 11th, starting at 12 noon, in the Development Services Courtroom, 303 First St.
12:00 p.m. — 12:30 p.m. City Manager’s Overview of Retreat
12:30 p.m. — Until Departmental Overview and Vision for Next Fiscal Year:
- General Government (includes General Administration, Governing Board, PEG, IT, Legal and Elections)
- Development Services
- Finance
- Fire
- Human Resources
- Parks and Recreation
- Police
- Public Works
- Public Utilities – Water Resources
- Public Utilities – Electric
The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.
By Wendy Card