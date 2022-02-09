New Bern Board of Aldermen’s Budget Retreat

February 9, 2022
New Bern Board of Aldermen
New Bern Board of Aldermen taken on January 1, 2022 (by Wendy Card)

The Board of Aldermen Special Meeting – Annual Retreat is being held on Friday, February 11th, starting at 12 noon, in the Development Services Courtroom, 303 First St.

12:00 p.m. — 12:30 p.m. City Manager’s Overview of Retreat
12:30 p.m. — Until Departmental Overview and Vision for Next Fiscal Year:

  • General Government (includes General Administration, Governing Board, PEG, IT, Legal and Elections)
  • Development Services
  • Finance
  • Fire
  • Human Resources
  • Parks and Recreation
  • Police
  • Public Works
  • Public Utilities – Water Resources
  • Public Utilities – Electric

The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.

Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.

By Wendy Card

