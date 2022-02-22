NCWorks Weekly Job Board for February 22, 2022

Adecco – Warehouse Associate [JO #12127913]
AIC Insulations, Inc. – Insulation Helper (Cherry Point) [JO #12126512]
Alion Science & Technology – Senior Systems Engineer [JO #12130536]
Blue Rock Structures – Assistant Project Manager [JO #12127883]
Carolina Concrete & Brick, LLC – Brick & Block Mason [JO #12129290]
City of New Bern – Pump Station Mechanic [JO #12130924]
Coastal Beverage Company, Inc. – Route Assistant/Delivery Helper [JO #12128704]
County of Jones – Administrative Officer I [JO #12127936]
County of Jones – Detention Officer [JO #12130662]
County of Pamlico – Program Manager [JO #12128355]
Craven Community College – Librarian [JO #12131123]
Craven-Pamlico Regional Library – Branch Manager (New Bern Library) [JO #12128724]
Dradura – Wire Cutter [JO #12127821]
East Carolina Home Care – CNA & PCA Positions [JO #12129806]
Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board – Strategic Initiatives Coordinator [JO #12129024]
Express Employment Professionals – Logistics Returns Warehouse Manager [JO #12129730]
InStride Crystal Coast – Patient Care Specialist/Scribe [JO #12127672]
Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson – Surveying Tech I [JO #12128894]
Kingfisher Systems, Inc. – Junior Information Technology Specialist [JO #12132158]
Navy Federal Credit Union – Member Service Representative [JO #12128205]
NCDPS Pamlico Correctional Institution – Registered Nurse [JO #12131895]
Promise Place – Victim Advocate Supervisor [JO #12128644]
Shortway Brewing Company – Delivery Driver [JO #12130502]
Trent & Sea Air (Havelock) – Service Technician [JO #12130126]
Trinity Services Group – Food Service Worker [JO #12130803]
Wright Insurance Agency – Office Clerk [JO #12129686]
CarolinaEast Health:
EMT – Paramedic [JO #12027502]
****
For more information, visit Career Center – Craven, 2836 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC, call 252-514-4828, send an email, or text NCWORKSJOBS to 877-916-6901.
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities. Committed equal opportunity employer/program.
By Reeshema Walker, Center Manager, NCWorks Career Center