Local Candidates Running for Office

February 25, 2022
Between the Bridges
Aerial Photo by Joe Hughes

According to the Craven County Board of Elections (BOE) website, Primary Elections will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 — Current candidates that have filed their Notice of Candidacy on December 6 – 8, 2021 will not have to refile. Filing for Federal, State, & County offices started on February 24, 2022 and ends at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022. City of New Bern filing started on February 24, 2022 and ends at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022.

The following are a list of candidates in alphabetical order. Check back with the BOE or NC State Board of Elections website for the official list as it updated on a regular basis.

New Bern Board of Aldermen

Mayor

Jeffrey Odham

Maxwell D. Oglesby

Toussaint E. Summers, Jr.

Ward 1

Sabrina Bengel

Ward 2

Jameesha Harris

Jennell Reddick

Hazel Royal

Ward 3

Robert “Bobby” Aster

Ward 4

Johnnie Ray Kinsey

Ward 5

Barbara J. Best

Ward 6

Bob Brinson

Travis R. Oakley

Craven County Commissioners

District 1

Thomas Mark

Jeff O’Neill

District 2

Jason Jones

District 3

Beatrice R. Smith

District 4

Etteinne “ET” Mitchell

Edwin Vargas

District 5

Milly Acevedo

Shevel (Sherry) Hunt

Theron McCabe

District 6

Chadwick Howard

District 7

Dennis “Denny” Bucher

Craven County Board of Education

District 2

Scott Murphy

District 4

Victor Dove

Michael Genovese

Craven County Clerk of Superior Court

Lexanne Huffman

Terri Sharp

US Senate:

Constance (Lov) Johnson

Rett Newton

Chrelle Booker

Cheri Beasley

Greg Antoine

Jen Banwart

Lee A. Brian

Benjamin E. Griffiths

Charles Kenneth Moss

Lichia Sibhatu

US House of Representatives District 03 B

Joe Swartz

Brian Michael Friend

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 03

Lucy Inman

Richard Dietz

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 05

Sam J. Ervin IV

Trey Allen

April C. Wood

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 08

Carolyn Jennings Thompson

Julee Tate Flood

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 09

Brad A. Salmon

Beth Freshwater Smith

Donna Stroud

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10

Gale Murray Adams

John M. Tyson

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11

Darren Jackson

Michael J. Stading

NC State Senate District 02

Norma W. Sanderson

Bob Steinburg

NC House of Representative District 003

Steve Tyson

NC House of Representative District 013

Celeste Cairns

Pete Benton

NC Superior Court Judge District 03B Seat 01

Bob Cherry

District Attorney District 04

Scott Thomas

Craven County Sheriff

Chip Hughes

By Wendy Card, Editor-In-Chief

