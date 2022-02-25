Local Candidates Running for Office

According to the Craven County Board of Elections (BOE) website, Primary Elections will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 — Current candidates that have filed their Notice of Candidacy on December 6 – 8, 2021 will not have to refile. Filing for Federal, State, & County offices started on February 24, 2022 and ends at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022. City of New Bern filing started on February 24, 2022 and ends at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022.
The following are a list of candidates in alphabetical order. Check back with the BOE or NC State Board of Elections website for the official list as it updated on a regular basis.
New Bern Board of Aldermen
Mayor
Jeffrey Odham
Maxwell D. Oglesby
Toussaint E. Summers, Jr.
Ward 1
Sabrina Bengel
Ward 2
Jameesha Harris
Jennell Reddick
Hazel Royal
Ward 3
Robert “Bobby” Aster
Ward 4
Johnnie Ray Kinsey
Ward 5
Barbara J. Best
Ward 6
Bob Brinson
Travis R. Oakley
Craven County Commissioners
District 1
Thomas Mark
Jeff O’Neill
District 2
Jason Jones
District 3
Beatrice R. Smith
District 4
Etteinne “ET” Mitchell
Edwin Vargas
District 5
Milly Acevedo
Shevel (Sherry) Hunt
Theron McCabe
District 6
Chadwick Howard
District 7
Dennis “Denny” Bucher
Craven County Board of Education
District 2
Scott Murphy
District 4
Victor Dove
Michael Genovese
Craven County Clerk of Superior Court
Lexanne Huffman
Terri Sharp
US Senate:
Constance (Lov) Johnson
Rett Newton
Chrelle Booker
Cheri Beasley
Greg Antoine
Jen Banwart
Lee A. Brian
Benjamin E. Griffiths
Charles Kenneth Moss
Lichia Sibhatu
US House of Representatives District 03 B
Joe Swartz
Brian Michael Friend
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 03
Lucy Inman
Richard Dietz
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 05
Sam J. Ervin IV
Trey Allen
April C. Wood
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 08
Carolyn Jennings Thompson
Julee Tate Flood
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 09
Brad A. Salmon
Beth Freshwater Smith
Donna Stroud
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10
Gale Murray Adams
John M. Tyson
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11
Darren Jackson
Michael J. Stading
NC State Senate District 02
Norma W. Sanderson
Bob Steinburg
NC House of Representative District 003
Steve Tyson
NC House of Representative District 013
Celeste Cairns
Pete Benton
NC Superior Court Judge District 03B Seat 01
Bob Cherry
District Attorney District 04
Scott Thomas
Craven County Sheriff
Chip Hughes
By Wendy Card, Editor-In-Chief