Little Talks: A Lecture by Jill Eberle on Portraiture

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present Little Talks in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. Little Talks is a casual lecture series that invites attendees to listen to an expert on a given subject and then participate in an open dialogue with the lecturer and other attendees. The upcoming Little Talks lecture will be given by Jill Eberle, a local artist who specializes in portraiture. The lecture will be on Thursday, March 24th from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for CAC&G members, $15 for nonmembers, and free to children under the age of 18.
Jill Eberle is a local painter known for her captivating portraits. She has a Master’s in Fine Arts from East Carolina University where she later taught many courses including painting, artistic anatomy, and drawing. Eberle’s work examines the results of human interactions – the consequences we, as humans, encounter by trying to balance our autonomy with the roles society assigns us, or our independent lives with our intimate ones.
Jill Eberle believes that portraits tug at the treads of personal narratives, allowing stories to be recalled, rewoven, and contextualized. Jill will have several portraits on display in the Main Gallery for the Craven Arts Council’s exhibition Face to Face: Seeing Community in March.
By Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager