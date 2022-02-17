Free Encore for “I, Too, Served America, Stories of Greenwood Cemetery Veterans”

Once again a new Bern Historical Society presentation grabbed so much attention that it sold out weeks in advance. In order to bring the story to as many as possible, the Society has not only scheduled an encore presentation, but it will also offer it at no charge with no reservations necessary. An encore presentation of I, Too Served America, the Stories of Greenwood Cemetery Veterans will be presented on Wednesday, February 23 at 1:00 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 819 Cypress St. The beautiful, historic landmark First Missionary Baptist Church is located across the street from Greenwood Cemetery, giving guests the opportunity to stroll through the cemetery after the program.
I, Too Served America is a collection of fascinating stories, recently re-discovered. Through the years, New Bern’s Black residents have answered America’s call to arms and served honorably in every conflict. Many of those veterans are buried in historic Greenwood Cemetery. What began as a project by the American Legion Post 539 to clean the graves of the cemetery’s Black veterans expanded with research by the Historical Society into the men’s lives and service. As each veteran’s headstone was identified, and with every layer of age and grime painstakingly removed, their unknown or forgotten stories were clarified. We can now publicly honor these men who fought and died in every major conflict from the Civil War to Desert Storm.
Speakers Mark Sandvigen, Carol Becton, and Claudia Houston will describe this inspiring community project and share remarkable stories about some of these men, their service, and the times in which they lived.
There is no cost for the program and no reservations are needed. For more information, call theHistorical Society at 252-638-8558.
Submitted by Kathy Morrison, New Bern Historical Society