Fly EWN — Non-Stop from New Bern, N.C. to Washington, D.C.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) and American Airlines are proud to announce that a new seasonal non-stop route between New Bern, N.C., and Washington, D.C., will launch June 4, 2022.
New Saturday service between EWN and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) will be operated a CRJ-700 regional jet outfitted with 65 seats in a two-cabin configuration and is planned to continue through August 13, 2022.
This new route is the result of hard work and collaboration by the airport and area organizations, including Craven 100 Alliance (C1A) and Visit New Bern, along with consistent support by Craven County.
EWN is always striving to provide the best air travel experience in the region and has recently made infrastructure improvements towards that with terminal improvements and the new Airport Rescue & Firefighting facility. But, giving flyers more options is another goal that EWN is proud to fulfill.
The route will begin with weekly 85-minute flights with the hopes of adding more flights in the future.
“A significant amount of our businesses, particularly those in the defense industry, have had a strong interest in a flight to Washington. We are happy to have this opportunity from American Airlines. The C1A will use all of its resources, particularly in our marketing and social media efforts, to get the word out,” said Chairman Owen Andrews, Craven 100 Alliance.
In addition to giving North Carolinians an easier way to visit the nation’s capital, this new route is also expected to boost the tourism economy in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, the Crystal Coast and Historic New Bern. Those in the Washington, D.C. area will no longer have to drive more than six hours to visit and explore coastal North Carolina — making the area accessible to more people, which will stimulate the local tourism market and bring more awareness to the area as a whole.
“As people look forward to summer travel, American Airlines is making it easier than ever to take to the skies with friends and family by providing customers more choice, convenience and flexibility than ever before,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning. “New seasonal service to Washington, D.C. builds on our promise to offer customers the industry’s best network, with easy access to the nation’s capital and all the region has to offer.”
Craven County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jason Jones said, “We are extremely excited about this expansion of flight service by American Airlines. American has been a consistent partner for Coastal Carolina Regional Airport and Craven County. We thank them and look forward to more opportunities to partner in the future.”
Submitted by Andrew Shorter, EWN