February ArtWalk Features “Love is in the Air”

ArtWalk is February 11th, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., downtown New Bern. “Love is in the Air” at Community Artists Gallery, 309 Middle St. Visit us to see all of our local artists work available for your Valentine. We have original paintings, jewelry, weaving, basketry, woodworking, pottery, and much more. Our artists of the month are Eleanor McAver and Nada Behr, painters, and Jim Karl, woodworker. Music will be provided by “Bag End,” music from the ’60s and ’70s. The upstairs Studio Annex will feature “Emerging Artist” Veronica Campos-Hallstrom.
Eleanor McAver’s work is most influenced by the “Hawthorne-Hensche” principle, an approach of seeing and painting color and light in an impressionistic way.
Nada Behr makes marvelous use of bright intense colors, combined in a manner that reveals a detailed understanding of color theory.
Jim Karl says wood has always been his preferred medium. He loves the problem solving and creativity required to work with rough cut or live edge wood, especially as it evolves through to the finishing process.
Veronica Campos-Hallstrom, our “Emerging Artist” brings to life original works in alcohol ink, surface illustration design and seamless fabric patterns and prints. Her works are displayed in the upstairs Studio Annex. The program is implemented by CAGS and partially funded by NC Arts Council, Grassroots Art Program.
CAGS Art Classes for Spring: Watercolor beginners plus: Heidi DiBella, February 18th, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Drop in Watercolor: with Chris Provard and Karen Schaaf, Feb. 17th, March 10th and 31st, and April 21st, 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Photography: Jeff Sherman March 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Plein Aire painting: Eleanor McAver and Susan Cheatham, March 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Please register online at: CommunityArtistsGallery.org
You are invited to visit our upstairs Studio Annex shared by Joyce Stratton, Susan Cheatham, Belinda Scheber, Heide Lock, and Brenda Gear. CAGS is non-profit and staffed by our participating artists. For information 252-633-3715 or visit CommunityArtistsGallery.org.
By Karen Rawson