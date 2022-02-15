Face to Face — Portraits of Craven County Exhibition

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present Face to Face: Seeing Community in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. Face to Face: Seeing Community is a new exhibition featuring portraits done by Jill Eberle, Donna Slade, Julie Larrick, and Lee Hood of various members of the Craven County community. The opening reception will be held during the March ArtWalk on Friday March 11th from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
These four local award-winning artists are known for their portraiture, but also create various other works as well. In a statement on the exhibition, the artists say “Now more than ever, this exhibition demonstrates the power of people. The people who are the very core of what makes this community such an incredible place to call home. They are community members, partners, and providers demonstrating the power of the individual to make a difference. Our doctors, nurses, first responders, fire fighters come to mind but so do those who stock our grocery shelves, cook our food, deliver our mail, and keep our businesses open. This community is a resilient community because of each and every one of you.” This exhibition will also feature a display in the downtown sculpture park.
The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
By Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager