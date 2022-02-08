Enjoy Parents’ Night Out

Whether your kids are looking to extend the fun at the Y or you want to enjoy a night out, the YMCA’s Parents’ Night Out is the perfect way to give yourself some TLC while your kids play and learn alongside their peers.
Rest easy knowing that your children are engaged in activities such as arts and crafts, group games or active play in a safe, trusted place. Dinner is provided.
So go ahead and RSVP to that girls’ night, queue up your Netflix show, or make a reservation for an early Valentine’s Day date at a restaurant you love.
Member: $15.00
Non-Member: $20.00
Additional Children: $8.00
Register now at trymca.org – registration closes February 9th.