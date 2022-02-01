Craven Virtual Academy Recipient of Suddenlink Tech Grant

Our local Suddenlink representatives recognized the need for technology in Craven County Schools’ classrooms, and together with Partners In Education, established the Suddenlink Tech Grant. This grant seeks to engage our students using the most advanced technology available and demonstrates Suddenlink’s commitment to improving the educational experience in our public school classrooms.
The winner of the 2021-22 Suddenlink Tech Grant is Craven Virtual Academy. The $3,000 check was awarded at the January Principals’ End of Month Meeting. If you would like to learn how your organization can make a difference through Craven County Schools’ local education foundation, PIE, contact Darlene Brown, Executive Director, at 252-514-6321.
By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education