Craven Virtual Academy Recipient of Suddenlink Tech Grant

February 1, 2022
Craven Virtual Academy teachers with check
Shown accepting the check at the school’s check presentation are Ms. McCall with Joshua Kitchin and Syuen Walker.

Our local Suddenlink representatives recognized the need for technology in Craven County Schools’ classrooms, and together with Partners In Education, established the Suddenlink Tech Grant. This grant seeks to engage our students using the most advanced technology available and demonstrates Suddenlink’s commitment to improving the educational experience in our public school classrooms.

The winner of the 2021-22 Suddenlink Tech Grant is Craven Virtual Academy. The $3,000 check was awarded at the January Principals’ End of Month Meeting. If you would like to learn how your organization can make a difference through Craven County Schools’ local education foundation, PIE, contact Darlene Brown, Executive Director, at 252-514-6321.

By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

Payment Options

RSS Recent Shows

New Bern Web Design – “Our Peace of Mind”

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design