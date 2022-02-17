Craven County Commissioners Meeting Agenda for February 21, 2022

February 17, 2022
Monday, February 21st the next regular session meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Craven County Administration Building, 406 Craven St., New Bern.

Call to Order

Roll Call

Pledge of Allegiance

Approve Agenda

1. Consent Agenda:

A. Minutes of February 7, 2022 Regular Session

B. Tax Releases and Refunds

C. CARTS – Budget Amendment (CARES Act Funded Purchases)

2. CONGRESSMAN GREG MURPHY’S OFFICE UPDATE:  Ben Ball, District Staff

3. EXCISE TAX REFUND HEARING FOR STEVE BELL & JAMES/SHARON GRAHAM:  Arey Grady, County Attorney

4. TRILLIUM PRESENTATION:  Dave Peterson, Senior Regional Director

DEPARTMENTAL MATTTERS

5. SOCIAL SERVICES – BUDGET AMENDMENT (Share the Warmth Program): Geoffrey Marett, Social Services Director

6. FINANCE – BUDGET AMENDMENT (Reimbursement of legal fees to Cove City Fire Department, Inc.):  Craig Warren, Finance Director

7. Appointments

8. County Attorney’s Report: Arey Grady

9. County Manager’s Report: Jack Veit

10. Commissioners’ Reports

11. Convene for Work Session

Submitted by Alison Newcombe, Administrative Secretary, Craven County Manager’s Office

