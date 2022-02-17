Craven County Commissioners Meeting Agenda for February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21st the next regular session meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Craven County Administration Building, 406 Craven St., New Bern.
Call to Order
Roll Call
Pledge of Allegiance
Approve Agenda
1. Consent Agenda:
A. Minutes of February 7, 2022 Regular Session
B. Tax Releases and Refunds
C. CARTS – Budget Amendment (CARES Act Funded Purchases)
2. CONGRESSMAN GREG MURPHY’S OFFICE UPDATE: Ben Ball, District Staff
3. EXCISE TAX REFUND HEARING FOR STEVE BELL & JAMES/SHARON GRAHAM: Arey Grady, County Attorney
4. TRILLIUM PRESENTATION: Dave Peterson, Senior Regional Director
DEPARTMENTAL MATTTERS
5. SOCIAL SERVICES – BUDGET AMENDMENT (Share the Warmth Program): Geoffrey Marett, Social Services Director
6. FINANCE – BUDGET AMENDMENT (Reimbursement of legal fees to Cove City Fire Department, Inc.): Craig Warren, Finance Director
7. Appointments
8. County Attorney’s Report: Arey Grady
9. County Manager’s Report: Jack Veit
10. Commissioners’ Reports
11. Convene for Work Session
Submitted by Alison Newcombe, Administrative Secretary, Craven County Manager’s Office