Craven CC and NC State Strengthen Partnership through C3 Military Connect

Craven Community College (Craven CC) and North Carolina State University (NC State) recently signed an agreement that will help qualified military-affiliated Craven CC students transfer to NC State through the Community College Collaboration (C3) Military Connect program.
The C3 Military Connect dual-enrollment program gives military-affiliated students who demonstrate potential for academic success the resources they need to reach their educational goals. The agreement aims to provide a seamless transfer for active duty service members and veterans, as well as their spouses and dependents, who enroll at NC State following completion of their two-year degree at Craven CC. With a campus just outside Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and a large number of military-affiliated students, Craven CC leaders look forward to fully utilizing this new program.
“We are proud to partner with NC State to provide our military-affiliated students an opportunity to participate in the C3 Military Connect program,” said Craven CC President Dr. Ray Staats. “Giving our students a chance to work toward higher education and build upon degrees they earn at Craven CC gives them an expedient, continuous way to earn their baccalaureate degrees, and NC State offers program options that correspond with many of our associate degree programs.”
Craven CC is one of 15 of NC State’s C3 partner colleges, and one of only two with a military-focused partnership. The agreement will enhance and expand the educational opportunities of Craven CC Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, Associate in Engineering, Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation or Associate in Science in Teacher Preparation graduates. While at Craven CC, they will have access to NC State resources such as military and veteran services, course and degree-planning tools, and financial aid and academic advising.
“Service members and their families endure many personal sacrifices in serving our country, and those sacrifices often disrupt their educational journey,” said C3 Program Director Martha Harmening. “Through C3 Military Connect, we want to give our military-affiliated students the support and tools to overcome those disruptions and reach their educational goals. This partnership with Craven Community College allows us to strengthen NC State’s commitment to North Carolina’s military population and ensure that our veterans, active duty service members, and their dependents have a clear pathway to an NC State degree.”
Anyone interested in this opportunity should contact Sylvia King, director of Student Services on the Havelock campus, at 252-444-2120 or kingsy@cravencc.edu.
By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven CC