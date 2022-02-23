Coastal Women’s Forum Trade Share

The Coastal Women’s Forum (CWF) Annual Trade Share will be held on Thursday, March 3, at The Flame, 2302 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The cost, which includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, is $27.00 for both members and visitors.
Join CWF for an evening of networking for women to experience an enticing array of products, services, and access to nonprofit organizations offered by CWF members. Enjoy the wide variety of displays and door prizes. Indulge in a carving station, passed heavy hors d’oeuvres, cheeses, and crudités prepared and served as only the Flame can.
Registration is required for all members and visitors. Trade Share is CWF’s annual event for members to promote their businesses and philanthropic interests to fellow CWF members and visitors.
The deadline for reservations is noon on Friday, February 25th. For more information or assistance with registration, contact the CWF Dinner Coordinator at cwfdinner@gmail.com.
To learn more about what Coastal Women’s Forum has to offer, or to register online, visit CoastalWomensForum.com.
By Michele Douglas, CWF Board Member