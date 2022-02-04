Citizens Welcome to Petition Craven County Commissioners during Meeting on February 7, 2022

February 4, 2022
Craven County Commissioner Board Mtg - Screenshot from Jan 18 2022
The Monday, February 7th regular session meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Craven County Administration Building, 406 Craven St., New Bern.

Citizens wishing to petition the Board of Commissioners may do so at the first meeting of each month by arriving between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and signing up on the sheet provided at the door. Requests concerning other business to be placed on the agenda should be made to the Clerk to the Board, according to the following schedule, at 252-636-6601 or by email.

Call to Order

Roll Call

Pledge of Allegiance

Approve Agenda

1. Petitions of Citizens (Agenda Topics)

2. Consent Agenda:

A. Minutes of January 18, 2022, Regular Session and January 24, 2022, Reconvened Session

B. Tax Releases and Refunds

C. Cooperative Extension Bate Foundation Grant – Budget Amendment

Departmental Matters:

3. Tax – Report of Unpaid 2021 Taxes and Tax Lien Advertisement Date:  Leslie Young, Tax Administrator

4. Sheriff – Vehicle Lease: Major David McFayden

5. Facilities: Gene Hodges, Assistant County Manager; Scott Harrelson, Health Director; Steven Creel, Facilities Director

A. Award of Contract for Construction of 340 B Pharmacy

B. Approval of Fuel Center Project and Related Budget Amendment

6. Appointments

7. County Attorney’s Report: Arey Grady

8. Petitions of Citizens (General)

9. County Manager’s Report: Jack Veit

10. Commissioners’ Reports

11. Closed Session

12. Planning – Sandy Ridge Mobile Home Park – Budget Amendment:  Don Baumgardner, Planning Director

Submitted by Alison Newcombe, Administrative Secretary, Craven County Manager’s Office

