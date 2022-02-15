Celebrate A Reflection on Craven County Black History

Craven Community College (Craven CC) will celebrate Black History Month with a free program entitled “Tracing Our Past: A Reflection on Craven County’s Black History” on Thursday, Feb. 24. The program will take place from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the Naumann Community Room in Ward Hall, located on the New Bern campus.
This event will include an exhibit that showcases historical and contemporary Black individuals, businesses and churches throughout Craven County. There will also be live performances by Craven CC’s Encore! singing ambassadors and 3CGC student gospel choir.
“We are excited to celebrate and highlight African Americans who have and continue to shape Craven County,” said Craven CC Campus Life Coordinator Tobin Finizio. “This year’s theme allows us to find out about people and establishments close to home and shows us that progress is still happening today.”
Guest speakers for the event include Craven CC Academic Advisor Nathan Stout and Associate in Fine Arts Program Coordinator/Music Faculty Chauncey Stevenson. Light refreshments will be served. This event is open to the public.
For more information, contact Finizio at 252-514-0562 or finiziot@cravencc.edu.
By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College