“Books For Littles” Drive Kicks Off

United Way of Coastal Carolina’s “Books for Littles” Drive will be collecting new and gently-used books for pre-school to young adult readers from February 22 to March 1. The books will be donated to non-profit agencies in Carteret, Craven, Jones and Pamlico Counties, and used to restock Little Free Libraries in several area locations.
The following locations will be accepting donated books:
- United Way of Coastal Carolina office at 601 Broad Street, New Bern
- Black Insurance Agency at 2113 S. Glenburnie Road, Suite A, New Bern
- Trent Woods Town Hall at 898 Chelsea Road, Trent Woods
“Books for Kids” will wrap up on March 2, which is the 20th Celebration of Read Across America Day and the birthday of Dr. Seuss, Theodor Geisel.
The United Way of Coastal Carolina had its beginnings in the Coastal Carolina area in 1957. Started as a community fundraising organization many years ago, United Way has developed into an organization focused on measurable, long-lasting results for the local community’s most compelling needs. United Way fights for the Health, Education, and the Financial Stability of every person in every community. Currently there are 15 funded programs serving individuals in Carteret, Craven, Jones and Pamlico Counties. Funds are raised locally to fund local programs. For more information visit www.unitewaycoastalnc.org.
By Sherwood Crawford, United Way of Coastal Carolina