Arthur W. Edwards Elementary Awarded Toyota of New Bern Tech Grant

Partners In Education (PIE) is pleased to partner with Toyota of New Bern to offer a technology grant of $3,000 to our Craven County Schools’ principals to create a dynamic learning environment with the goal of equipping our students with the 21st Century skills necessary for post-secondary education and/or workforce readiness.
The awarding for the 2021-22 Toyota of New Bern Tech Grant went to Melissa Thompson, principal, with Kaylee Kramer and Heather Santos at Arthur W. Edwards Elementary, for their grant, “Lights! Camera! Action! With AWEsome Announcements.”
Thank you to Paul McDonald and Nathan Rhodes and the staff at Toyota of New Bern for providing the funding for this grant, and to the staff at Arthur W. Edwards Elementary for providing a technology-rich learning environment.
If you would like to learn how your organization can make a difference through Craven County Schools’ local education foundation, PIE, contact Darlene Brown, Executive Director, at 514-6321.
By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education