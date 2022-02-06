The historic Ghent Neighborhood in New Bern is hosting its 6th Annual New Bern Mardi Gras festival on Saturday, February 26th from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Spencer Avenue.
The festival will feature vendors, artists, food trucks, live music all day and, of course, the Mardi Gras King and Queen. This year’s Mardi Gras parade is the largest ever. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. at Spencer Avenue and 8th Street/Trolley Run and end at Spencer Avenue and 2nd Street.
Stellar entertainment lineup featuring Alisa Mike, Joe Baes Project, George Oliver & The Bonafides, Bryan Mayer, Madame Z’s Cabaret. New Bern Puppets will have shows throughout the day.
All ages are welcome! We encourage Mardi Gras costumes, beads, and a lot of fun to kick off this year’s return of the New Bern Mardi Gras Festival in the historic Ghent Neighborhood.
The event is fully self-funded by generous donations by our sponsors, parade, and vendor registration fees. A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to the NC chapter of The ALS Association.
Parking is available at Temple Church, 1500 Kingdom Way.
P.S. This a fun-only event — no politics, no religion.
Submitted by Cyndi Papia