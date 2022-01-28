Voices of Eastern NC — Meet Tyler Griffin

Tyler Griffin joined George Oliver, Ken Hess, and I, aka “The Podsquad,” during Talk New Bern – Ep. 206. Tyler’s the Interim Executive Director of the New Bern Civic Theatre.
Listen:
George: Ken Hess was talking about some things coming up at the Civic Theatre. Ken’s the Director of the North Carolina Film Festival. There was something else that he thought you may want to talk about.
Tyler: We actually got a lot of stuff coming up the theater. But one thing that Ken approached us about was New Bern Follies. So, the idea being that the theater that we’re in the Athens Theatre. It was originally built to be a vaudeville theater, and he’s like, well, we should be doing vaudeville. And I totally agreed. He has picked up the mantle for us. We’re getting some stuff designed for it now. The Show is scheduled for April 16.
Wendy: Tell people what vaudeville is? Because, I had to ask him.
Tyler: Absolutely. Think about it like a variety show of sorts. People back in the day used to have these 10-minute acts. It could be juggling, it could be tap dancing. It could be little vignettes of plays. And they would literally tour around the country. And there’ll be circuits that would go to these little theaters, including this one, and just do their little, little shows.
What we’re trying to do is essentially have that same feeling where you’d have an emcee that was true to the theater that stayed at the theater all the time and would bring in just these little acts and they would do two hours, you know, every few days. And what we’re looking for our people in New Bern that have kind of like human tricks, you know, spin plates, or literally anything. We will open auditions soon. So really just the idea of what kind of talent does New Bern have. But like what else is out there as you never know. And so, it’s a whole evening of that and hopefully you know we’ll make it like an annual thing, and it’s just called New Bern Follies.
That sounds really fun. Yes, great idea. Ken. Great way to find some really good like a good emcee so we might be pulling George in for that he doesn’t know it yet, but he might.
George: I do want to give a little more about Tyler. He’s our Interim Executive Director and immersed in theater and Tyler stepped in when we had a need. Tyler is from the New Bern area – Dover. Tyler grew up here and he went to ECU got his BFA in theater and musical theater.
And then Tyler went on and started a business and he was responsible for training and putting together shows at for with entertainment at different theme parks around the country. Like Dollywood, like what’s placed in Ohio the Cedar Point Cedar Fair parks, yep, and also cruise ships. And Tyler would audition people and put people together and and put together in payment that you might see in one of those places. So, Tyler has been all over the world with that sort of job. All over cruise ships wherever cruise ships go, Tyler has been there multiple times. And I can tell you he’ll tell you if you visit a place like that, what restaurant to go to, because when we’re in Mexico, with the kids, he’s like, oh, yeah, you got to go to Cabo de Chango. They’ve got a monkey that runs around. And I was like, I want to go see that. I sent him a picture of basin going like this because it was a monkey running around behind his head.
But Tyler is a great friend and neighbor, Civic Theatre, and RiverTowne. I mean, Tyler was the musical director and it helped direct Sweeney Todd several years ago. If you saw that and they were sitting theater and most recently directed music directed Rock of Ages. And that took that on and that was a hugely successful show. The Civic Theatre brought a lot of people in had not been in shows before. We’re seeing plays there before it was a great production.
Tyler as Interim Executive Director has been making such strides over at New Bern Civic Theatre. The theater is two buildings. It is the New Bern Civic Theatre building. And then right beside is what we call the Athens Cafe. Tell us a little bit about what you’ve been doing.
Tyler: Yeah, so when I came here, I mean, I’m pretty sure they just thought I would just fill in until they found the next person. But this is something that I’ve been at this theater just back and forth for years, and obviously have some connection to it. And whenever it came up to kind of fill in and fill the gap until they found the permanent replacement. I really wanted to take it, bring it up to the next level. So again, knowing it’s kind of unheard of that a community theater not only has two buildings, but outright own two buildings, you know, in the middle of a downtown like it’s not, that’s not common by any stretch of the imagination. But we have so much potential here to be able to do things that just require some elbow grease.
So, the first one being was called the Athens Cafe. We’ve turned it into a rehearsal studio now, because it used to be full of all sorts of junk that has just been piled up over the years. And like, you know, this could be a perfect spot to be able to rehearse all the shows, but also put on like cabarets and stuff in this. In this in this building.
We ended up redoing the entire first floor, putting new flooring in taking the walls down to the original brick, repainting the ceilings, we put in brand new lights. It’s gorgeous in here, I mean, you would walk through here and you’re like, this does not belong in New Bern in the best possible way. And from that, I realized that’s what was happening. They were rehearsing and building, all the sets are on stage. And so, if you do that, it wastes a lot of stage time, you know, in a theater can only make money, but so many ways, and that’s selling tickets.
When we really want to increase programming, so that way the theater can have more resources to give back to the community. With the opening of the rehearsal studio, which that way, we don’t have to fight for rehearsal space, or figure out that like everyone always has a dedicated time, they don’t have to find any place for rehearsal, that’s their space, we’re in the process of looking for an offsite scene shop. So that way, we never have to build sets on stage anymore. That opens up dates that we could do stuff like Follies, or we can bring in The Bonafides, we can bring in all of these people and other outside acts, you know, because I would love to bring in magicians and comedians and all sorts of stuff, but in order to raise more money to give back to the community productions.
Right now, we’re also renovating the inside of the theater. So next time you see a show is gonna look like a brand-new theater. Again, we’re bringing it down to the original brick, we’re redoing the ceiling tiles, we’re redoing the greenroom backstage, which the audience won’t see. But our volunteers will, we’re doubling the amount of space we’ll have back there. We can make better productions more efficiently and faster, that’s the best part.
And then there’s also a couple of other tweaks we are doing. One thing that I brought in for another business that I’m doing downtown, at the time, a good friend of mine, his name’s Chuck Davis, he’s a sound designer, and he has two Emmys in sound design. And he is redoing the entire sound system for the Civic Theatre as a favor to me. So, when I say it’s gonna blow everyone out of the water when it’s done. I mean, take it straight to the bank, you know, it’s gonna be the nicest looking professional sounding community theater, probably in North Carolina, and probably a lot larger area. But it’s only because we have such a good community here and people that support what we’re doing that we do that.
It’s so exciting to see everyone on the ground here being excited about it. Because all of a sudden, we’re making these big strides. So faster, like I want to be part of it, I want to be part of it. And we’re playing again, we’re bringing in so many new people and we need volunteers. I’ll put out a call. Anybody that thinks they’re interested in helping the theater needs to come by Melanie is our volunteer coordinator.
It’s not just actors, singers. It’s people that want to direct people to want to produce people that have ideas for soldiers like Ken. It’s people that want to build sets, they want to do costumes, lighting, props, and there’s so many different ways to help at the theater and it’s really all about community you make the best friends you’ll ever have working on a show. And you get to where you want to spend your free time because there’s the people that you really like outside your family that can become some of your closest friends.
I’d be remiss not to talk about Erica Butters. Tyler you want to talk about Erica for a minute. Erica, actually she came from cruise ships like I did. And her husband just happened to literally land on New Bern when I say they literally threw a dart at a map. That’s what happened. And I think I ended up meeting her last year doing like karaoke somewhere and into becoming good friends and wind up bringing her on to do Rock of Ages. At the time, we really wanted someone to revamp our donor program, and to be able to really help build relationships with our patrons and our donors, our corporate sponsors, because that’s one thing that we haven’t had a lot of consistency on yet. We ended up bringing her in and probably about a month and a half ago. So far, she’s brought over $30,000, to the theater, and just a month and a half including $25,000 from Toyota New Bern who are awesome for doing that for us. They are season sponsor for all of 2022. So being able to have those type of partnerships and someone to be able to branch out and expand our group of people and expand what we could do at the theater and also being ambassador to tell people what the theater is about and why we’re here.
And — and what we could do for the community and what we’re actually doing for the community. Because a lot of times, like people just don’t know what’s happening in these buildings and having someone that’s always out there, like, hey, come look at this, it’s that thing of like, if we don’t support it, it never comes back. It’s nice knowing that we have such great support, and she’s definitely leading the charge and bringing in more people. She’s doing an awesome job for us.
Wendy: How do they contact the New Bern Civic Theatre?
Tyler: Call 252-497-7636, email info@newberncivictheatre.org. Look at what it says about volunteering for the theater and exactly how to contact us or just come to the theater and come talk to us.
By Wendy Card