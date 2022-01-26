Trent Woods Garden Club Visits Good Shepherd Nursing Home

As a part of TWGC’s civic involvement with the community, Garden Therapy, TWGC members visit nursing homes in the New Bern area every month and spread cheer and caring to the residents. What a surprise as we entered Good Shepherd and discovered that the home has been bought by another corporation and is now “Golden Heights.” We made bird feeders with gigantic pinecones. Since only a few residents attended our activity, we made extra feeders so all the residents could enjoy the visiting birds. We were pleased that two of our prospective members, Jeanne Miller and Joanne Orluk, helped us. Our committee consisted of our President, Gail McLamb, Maggie Ferrara, Frances Eder and Paula Hartman. Homemade cookies by Jeanne were a special treat for everyone.
The Trent Woods Garden Club (TWGC) is committed to bringing garden and nature beauty, education, and civic development to the greater New Bern area. The TWGC is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., and The Garden Club of North Carolina, Inc.
The Trent Woods Garden Club is a Charitable Organization
The Trent Woods Garden Club is an active member of the greater New Bern area. In addition to an annual scholarship fund, our members provide and support local area programs for the young and young at heart. The Bees is our Youth Gardener in-school program for local second graders. Members visit the school monthly the during the school year. Volunteers from TWGC provide the children with a hands-on experience growing plants and instilling a love of nature.
At Garden Therapy, volunteer members visit a local nursing home to spread cheer, fellowship, and a love of plants. Monthly craft projects are geared to bring a small bit of joy to our local elderly or infirm neighbors.
TWGC also hosts an annual Herb Sale to raise funds for our scholarships and various civic programs. TWGC provides two scholarships to graduating Craven County seniors studying agriculture at college every year. TWGC members believe that scholarships are a bedrock of providing our local youth with the advantage of a higher education.
Trent Woods Garden Club is an Educational Organization
Learning and sharing information is a principle of TWGC. Every month a new informational program is presented to our members. The wide variety of subjects includes planting, cultivating, flower arranging, environmental concerns, conservation, horticulture, beautification, and civic development.
Founded in 1962, Trent Woods Garden Club meets the second Thursday of the month, September through May. Guests are welcome. If you are interested in additional information, please contact Gail McLamb, President at 252-675-5264 or 1st VP Rhona Beadle at 862-266-7888.
By Deborah Tallman