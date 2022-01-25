Talk New Bern with The Podsquad – Episode 206

January 25, 2022

Talk New Bern with The Podsquad

The Podsquad had a great time learning about the people, places and latest happenings in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests Tamara Balon (New Bern Youth Lacrosse), Tyler Griffin (New Bern Civic Theatre), and Rowland Bowen (Rowland & The Home Sales Team).

Watch:

 

Listen: We’re having technical difficulties – audio link to be uploaded soon

Show Notes:

00:15 – Catching up with The Podsquad

10:22 – Tamara Balon, New Bern Youth Lacrosse

27:43 – Tyler Griffin, New Bern Civic Theatre

40:15 – Coastal Cravin’ Bagelry grand opening

41:03 – Rowland Bowen, Rowland & The Home Sales Team

48:20 – Board of Aldermen Workshop, American Rescue Plan

50:00 – Dail Booth, appointed Craven County Water Superintendent

53:16 – Craven County Student’s Valentine’s Day Card Sale

54:15 – Edward Ellis, Jr.: Whispers of the Long Departed

54:36 – John Brown’s Little Big Band

54:55 – Twin Rivers Quilting Guild Exhibit

55:21 – At the Gallery: The Music of Bessie Smith

55:28 – Heather Pierson Trio

56:03 – UHOOs (Ukulele Hoalohas of Pamilico County)

57:43 – NC Coastal Federation: Working Together for a Healthy Coast

58:14 – Orville

58:43 – Music by Simon Spalding

59:55 – New Bern Music Calendar

1:00.12 – New Bern Farmers’ Market

1:01.34 – New Bern Ledger — Community Magazine

.

