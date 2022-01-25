Talk New Bern with The Podsquad – Episode 206

The Podsquad had a great time learning about the people, places and latest happenings in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests Tamara Balon (New Bern Youth Lacrosse), Tyler Griffin (New Bern Civic Theatre), and Rowland Bowen (Rowland & The Home Sales Team).
Watch:
Show Notes:
00:15 – Catching up with The Podsquad
10:22 – Tamara Balon, New Bern Youth Lacrosse
27:43 – Tyler Griffin, New Bern Civic Theatre
40:15 – Coastal Cravin’ Bagelry grand opening
41:03 – Rowland Bowen, Rowland & The Home Sales Team
48:20 – Board of Aldermen Workshop, American Rescue Plan
50:00 – Dail Booth, appointed Craven County Water Superintendent
53:16 – Craven County Student’s Valentine’s Day Card Sale
54:15 – Edward Ellis, Jr.: Whispers of the Long Departed
54:36 – John Brown’s Little Big Band
54:55 – Twin Rivers Quilting Guild Exhibit
55:21 – At the Gallery: The Music of Bessie Smith
55:28 – Heather Pierson Trio
56:03 – UHOOs (Ukulele Hoalohas of Pamilico County)
57:43 – NC Coastal Federation: Working Together for a Healthy Coast
58:14 – Orville
58:43 – Music by Simon Spalding
59:55 – New Bern Music Calendar
1:00.12 – New Bern Farmers’ Market
1:01.34 – New Bern Ledger — Community Magazine
By Wendy Card