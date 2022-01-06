Submit Nominations for Community Fabric Awards

Nominations are now open for the Craven Community College (Craven CC) Foundation’s 12th annual Community Fabric Awards (CFA). The event was created by the Craven CC Foundation to showcase excellence in leadership as demonstrated by outstanding initiative, impact of service and inspiration of others.

Candidates may be nominated in one of three categories: Individual Leadership, Business Leadership and Leadership in Education. Nominations can be made online at CravenCC.edu/CFA. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.

The recipients will be honored during the annual CFA Awards Ceremony and Luncheon on Tuesday, April 26 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center.

The Foundation is pleased to announce that CarolinaEast Health System and Ward & Smith, P.A. will be the event’s presenting sponsors. Sponsorships for the event are now being accepted.

Funds raised through the CFA event are used to support the Foundation’s programs, as well as equipment, facilities and emerging initiatives of the college. They also serve to create awareness of and support for the college and to highlight students and their accomplishments.

The Foundation welcomes nominations from across the community. There are no special qualifications required to become a nominator. Successful nominations are those that use the narrative section of the application form to tell the story of a nominee’s specific contributions to the community.

For more information, visit CravenCC.edu/CFA or contact Charles Wethington at 252-638-7350.

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College