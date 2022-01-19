Simon Spalding Presents Unplugged Acoustic Music Performance

Simon Spalding performs at Sara’s Big Apple, presenting an eclectic program of unplugged acoustic music on Friday, February 4.
It’s a fun, informal show, as Simon shares the history and backstory behind his songs and instruments. The instruments include the familiar (violin, banjo, ukulele), and a selection of exotic music and instruments from Sweden, China, Greece, Tahiti, Russia, Mongolia, and who-knows-where?
There is no cover charge. This musical event will take place 5:30-to-7:30 PM Friday February 4. Sara’s Big Apple is at 1150 Broad Creek Road, on the way to Fairfield Harbour. Call 252-636-2555 for reservations.
For more on the artist, check out MusicalHistorian.com.
By Simon Spalding