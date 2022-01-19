Simon Spalding Presents Unplugged Acoustic Music Performance

January 18, 2022

Simon Spalding playing violin
Simon Spalding performs at Sara’s Big Apple, presenting an eclectic program of unplugged acoustic music on Friday, February 4.

It’s a fun, informal show, as Simon shares the history and backstory behind his songs and instruments. The instruments include the familiar (violin, banjo, ukulele), and a selection of exotic music and instruments from Sweden, China, Greece, Tahiti, Russia, Mongolia, and who-knows-where?

There is no cover charge. This musical event will take place 5:30-to-7:30 PM Friday February 4. Sara’s Big Apple is at 1150 Broad Creek Road, on the way to Fairfield Harbour. Call 252-636-2555 for reservations.

For more on the artist, check out MusicalHistorian.com.

By Simon Spalding

