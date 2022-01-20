Sheriff’s Office Schedules Public Auction of Seized Property

On Tuesday, March 1st, 2022, at 10 a.m., the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Civil Bureau will hold a public auction for property seized from the execution of Tax Warrants according to NC General Statue G.S. 105-242.
This auction will be held at the Craven County Sheriff’s Office located at 1100 Clarks Rd., New Bern, NC 28562.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office makes no guarantee or provides any warrant regarding any of the property sold. Therefore, buyers will be aware that all property will be sold as is, where is, and it is solely on the buyer to accept responsibility. All sales will be cash sales and all sales will be final. Monies shall be paid as soon as the auction is complete, and all property must be immediately removed / towed and taken with the buyer following the sale.
Forms will be provided to the buyers to take to DMV for registration of purchase.
A list of the property to be auctioned and sold are as follows:
- 2005 Dodge pickup truck
- 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle
- 1998 Esco Boat trailer
- 1998 Bayliner 20-foot boat
Any questions about the auction sale can be directed to Captain Eborn at the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6661.
Via Craven County Sheriff’s Office