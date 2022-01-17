Seeking Artists for Exhibition Showcasing ROYGBIV

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is seeking artists for the upcoming Main Gallery exhibition, ROY G BIV, for the month of May. ROY G BIV tasks artists with taking a cradled board, selecting a color from a hat, and using their creativity to create a one-of-a-kind piece featuring the selected color as the dominant color in the piece.
ROY G BIV is an exhibition showcasing the use of color. Artists will receive a 12” x 12” cradled board and select a color from a hat. Each work will utilize hues, tones, tints and shades of that color as the primary palette for the work. Each panel in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts will be filled with works featuring one color, creating a spectrum that moves across the gallery. Colors selected for the exhibition will be red, orange, yellow, green, blue, violet (purple), white and black.
All works will be judged for a chance to win one of seven prizes. Artists who are interested may enter in person or online for a fee of $20 for CAC&G members and $25 for nonmembers. Cradled boards can be picked up at the Bank of the Arts or shipped at an additional fee of $8.
Each artist who enters must drop off or ship their completed piece to the Bank of the Arts by April 30. Craven Art Council & Gallery will host a reception on Friday May 13th from 5 – 8 p.m. during the May ArtWalk. To enter and learn more, head to CravenArts.org.
By Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager