Schools Awarded Grant for Arts, Music, Health and Fitness, and Athletics

Harold H. Bate was a philanthropist, investor, and retired lumber executive. Through his generosity, Partners In Education was honored to be selected as a grant recipient for $32,640 to be used for The Bate Foundation Individual School Grant Program for this school year. Craven County Schools principals were encouraged to apply for this grant in the following subject areas: Arts, Music, Health and Fitness, and Athletics.

The winners were announced at the Craven County Schools December Principals’ Meeting. The principals are pictured accepting the checks on behalf of their teams:

Meet me at the Playground – Catherine Alligood, principal, with Sara Foster, A.H. Bangert Elementary, $4,963.46

We’ve Got Goals! – Erica Phillips, principal with Heather Cody, J.T. Barber Elementary, $4,445.33

Plan, Do, Study, Act in the HPAC – Stacie Friebel, principal, with Jorge Benitez, Jodi Campbell, and Missy Murphy, Havelock High, $4,847.40

Health & Physical Education Padding Project – Sherri Thomas, principal, with Ashley Fillingame and Sheridan Wine, James W. Smith Elementary, $5,000.00

Bleachers: Bringing Our Fans & Community Together – Claudia Casey, principal, with Michael Sloan and Ellen Turnage, Tucker Creek Middle, $4,036.09

STOP… Organize and Play! – Jessica Fortescue, principal, with Ashley Etheredge, West Craven Middle, $4,785.00

Every Move You Make – Dr. Suzanne Averitt, principal, with Guy Pepper and Kim Scott, Oaks Road Academy, $4,566.51

If you would like to learn how your organization can make a difference through Craven County Schools’ local 501(c)3 nonprofit, PIE, contact Darlene Brown, Executive Director, at 514-6321.

By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education