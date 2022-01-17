Rememberances with Paul Saik and The Trent River Chamber Orchestra

Pianist/vocalist Paul Saik and violinist Rachel Harmatuk Pino with the Trent River Chamber Orchestra belong to an elite group of musicians that deliver a rich tapestry of spellbinding songs sure to trigger enchanting memories of days gone by.
The song lineup includes “Moon River,” “Embraceable You,” “I’ll be Seeing You Again,” “Oh Danny Boy,” and popular Broadway show tunes such as “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Misérables,” and many more!
Concert will be on February 19 at 7:30 at the Orringer Auditorium at Craven Community College.
Tickets are $25 and are available at Mitchell’s, Carolina Creations, Fuller’s Music, Bank of the Arts, and on the web at CravenConcertsInc.org.
By Penny Sullivan