Privet Clean Up at Creekside Park

Help clean up invasive plants on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Creekside Park located at 1821 Old Airport Rd. in New Bern.

This invasive plant forms thickets that crowd out our wonderful native plants, restricting food sources for wildlife as well as restricting our walking paths.

Join us for a couple of hours at the picnic pavilion at the back of the park and help pull new growth out by the roots.

Bring gardening gloves.

Send any questions to CravenInvasive@gmail.com.

By Linda Burleson