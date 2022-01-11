Privet Clean Up at Creekside Park

January 11, 2022

Clean up invasive plants at Creekside Park in New Bern, NC

Help clean up invasive plants on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Creekside Park located at 1821 Old Airport Rd. in New Bern.

This invasive plant forms thickets that crowd out our wonderful native plants, restricting food sources for wildlife as well as restricting our walking paths.

Join us for a couple of hours at the picnic pavilion at the back of the park and help pull new growth out by the roots.

Bring gardening gloves.

Send any questions to CravenInvasive@gmail.com.

By Linda Burleson

Anything About New bern
Receive Daily Community Updates!
.
Support New Bern Now
Payment Options

RSS New Bern Now Podsquad

New Bern Web Design – “Our Peace of Mind”
Obituary: New Bern and Surrounding Areas
new bern deaths
Must Visit Sites

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design