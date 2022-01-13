New Bern Garden Club Presents Caladium Bulb Sale



The New Bern Garden Club is thinking spring and with spring the joy of seeing our gardens come to life once again.

We are happy to announce that we are conducting our annual Caladium bulb sale.

We are offering 6 varieties of Caladiums for your garden, 2 pinks, 2 reds, and 2 whites to choose from. Each bulb is a large 1.5” to 2.5”, Fancy Leaf variety. Some are suitable for a sunny location, while others prefer some shade.

Priced at $1.50 per bulb or $16.00 per dozen, feel free to mix and match. All orders are prepaid, and will be available for pick up in May, the optimal time for planting these beautiful summer bulbs.

Orders will be taken through February 28, so order soon.

For information and an order form, please email jrcelinski@gmail.com and the information will be provided via return email.

Proceeds from the Caladium sale will benefit the establishment and upkeep of a Butterfly Garden at the New Bern Garden Club’s historic Judge William Gaston Law Office, located on the grounds of the New Bern Historical Society.

Submitted by: Joanne Celinski, New Bern Garden Club