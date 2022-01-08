New Bern Breakfast Rotary Raised $1,720 during End Polio Walk

In recognition of World Polio Day, the New Bern Breakfast Rotary held its annual End Polio Walk. Starting at Union Point Park, eight enthusiastic Rotarians and friends walked approximately three miles along the river and through our beautiful downtown. We had a perfect day to walk and everyone finished in fine fashion. The walkers were Barry Lutz, Deedra Durocher, Jim and Barb Karl, Bethany and Doug Richards (of Bike Box Project and long time friends of the club) and Carmen and Paul Platek.

The total raised among the walkers was $1,720. A special shout out needs to go to Barry Lutz who continued walking for a total of 15 miles and raised $1,250 of our total donation to PolioPlus for The Rotary Foundation.

It’s not too late to donate to End Polio Now, just go to EndPolio.org or send a check to club treasurer, Randy Gray at New Bern Breakfast Rotary, P. O. Box 14625, New Bern, NC 28561.

By Paul Platek, Foundation Chair, New Bern Breakfast Rotary