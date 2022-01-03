Lifetime Learning Center continues with International Film Series “All is True”

Craven Community College’s Lifetime Learning Center (LLC) will present “All is True” this Friday, Jan. 7 as part of Explorations: The International Film Series. This annual film series is offered by the Craven CC Foundation.

“All is True” is a film that follows William Shakespeare. In 1613, Shakespeare (Kenneth Branagh) retires after the famous Globe Theatre burns to the ground. In this heartwarming movie, Shakespeare come home for the first time in 20 years. He now strives to reconnect with his family, whom he has neglected while off writing and directing plays of glorious magnitude. His wife, Anne (Judi Dench), and two daughters try to find a way to fit the husband and father back into their lives again and come together as a family.

Each film takes place in Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus on Fridays and has two show times: a matinee at 2:30 p.m. and an evening screening at 7:30 p.m. Due to the variety of languages and accents represented, as well as accommodation for the hearing impaired, all films are shown with English subtitles.

The public is welcome and admission is free. Donations at the door are welcome and help support the series.

Note: The LLC will be following all State and College mandates regarding health and safety protocols. Until further notice, plan to bring and wear a mask at all events held in Orringer Auditorium.

Movie trailers and more information can be found at CravenCC.edu/llc/ international-films. For questions, call Jennifer Baer at 252-633-2618.

Submited by Craig Ramey, Director of Communications