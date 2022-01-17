Last Call for Submissions and Advertising in New Bern’s Community Magazine

We’re excited to relaunch the Ledger – New Bern’s Community Magazine! Send us your announcements in a write up of approx. 200 words and a photo and they may be included in the February – March edition. Deadline for submissions is January 21, 2022.
It’s a great way to advertise your business or nonprofit to a local audience at affordable rates! It’s also available to visitors at numerous locations. The Ledger is available in print and digital formats. We have a couple of spots left so contact us today!
Besides The Ledger, you can spread your message by sending announcements, event details, or other information about your organization. There’s no deadline (approx. 550 words) and it will be published on NewBernNow.com, then shared on our social media platforms, and in our daily news email.
We invite you to be a guest on our weekly video/podcast/local radio show. We go live to Facebook from 1 – 2 every Thursday and then it’s uploaded to YouTube, iTunes and other podcast channels. It airs on WNOS 103.9FM at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. every Wednesday.
Let us know if you have any comments or questions by emailing or calling us at 252-259-6853.
By Wendy Card