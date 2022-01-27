Historical Society Presents Upscale ABC Yard Sale

The New Bern Historical Society will hold their next ABC (Attic, Basement, Closet) Yard sale on March 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., offering a curated array of carefully selected antiques, furniture, collectibles, and art. These special pieces will be displayed at the New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion, an open-air facility, at 300 Battlefield Trail at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision.
This Sale will have six departments: Antiques, Art, Collectibles, Furniture, Jewelry, Tools/Outdoors. This is the 32nd year for this well-known fundraiser for the Historical Society. All items purchased must be picked up by 2:00 p.m. on the sale day; payment is by cash or checks only.
Historical Society Executive Director, Mickey Miller explains: “We have collected some very special items from our generous donors. We encourage you to come and take advantage of the great values on gently used, upscale pieces. And in the process, you’ll be helping our non-profit organization.”
The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go to NewBernHistorical.org or Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.
Submitted by Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller