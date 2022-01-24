Extraterritorial Jurisdiction on BOA Meeting Agenda Again — January 25

The Tuesday, January 25th meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.
Agenda:
- Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Mayor Outlaw. Pledge of Allegiance.
- Roll Call.
Consent Agenda:
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for the Black History Parade.
- Approve Minutes.
- Administer Oath of Office to Director of Finance, Kim Ostrom.
- Presentation of Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and Audit for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021.
- Conduct a Public Hearing and Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Establish Electric Rate Schedules for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing City Manager to Execute a Letter Requesting Increased Funding from the NC Division of Water Infrastructure Clean Water State Revolving Fund (“CWSRF”) for the Duffyfield Stormwater Enhancement Project.
- Discussion of Extraterritorial Jurisdiction.
- Appointment(s).
- Attorney’ s Report.
- City Manager’s Report.
- New Business.
- Closed Session.
- Adjourn.
The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.
Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.
By Wendy Card