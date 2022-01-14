Empty Bowls: Fundraiser for Food Pantry and Creative Art Programs

Craven Arts Council & Gallery and Religious Community Services are proud to host Empty Bowls at Temple Church, 1500 Kingdom Way, on February 24, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. This annual event supports two local nonprofits, Craven Arts Council & Gallery and Religious Community Services.
Empty Bowls is a national event run by local organizations in each community. Empty Bowls of New Bern is a joint outreach of Religious Community Services and Craven Arts Council & Gallery, two local nonprofits. Last year’s event raised $50,000 that was used to fund the RCS food pantry and the Craven Arts Council’s outreach and creativity programs.
During Empty Bowls, ticket holders will be able select a handmade kitchen item and redeem two bowls of soup made by local restaurants, churches and community groups. This year’s Title Sponsor is Reba Alyward whose generous support has made this year’s Empty Bowls possible. The exhibition features a diverse array of styles and mediums, impressing not in their scale but also their artistic techniques.
Tickets are $30 each and available online at EmptyBowlsNewBern.org, over the phone at 252-638-2577 and in person at the Bank of the Arts, Mitchell’s Hardware, and at Fuller’s music. Limited tickets will also be available at Temple Church on February 24 during Empty Bowls from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information visit the Bank of the Arts located at 317 Middle St. or check out CravenArts.org.
By Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager