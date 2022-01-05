Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation Presents 13th Annual Gala

The Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation (ECAHF) is hosting their 13th Annual Gala on Friday February 25, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center, 201 Tourist Center Drive. Lt. Colonel Art Nalls, USMC (Ret), Guinness Book World Record holder, pilot, inventor, founder of Nalls Aviation producers of the Microjet, will share his life experiences.

The evening promises to be a night of great food and fun entertainment! Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation in efforts to inspire young learners to pursue new and exciting career pathways through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education.

For more information, call 252-444-4348 or visit ecavationheritage.com.