Craven Schools Operate on Remote Schedule

Our administrative staff has been out monitoring the road conditions throughout the county today and due to expected freezing temperatures again this evening and the inability of our buses to safely travel early in the morning because of the potential for black ice and dangerous side roads, Craven County Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24th for all students.
All Staff will have a remote workday and any employees unable to perform their duties at home should contact their direct supervisor for guidance.
By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations