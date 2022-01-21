Craven Exceptional Children’s Teachers Awarded Grants

In order to advance and support programs for exceptional children in Craven County Schools, Dr. Wendy Miller, Craven County Schools Superintendent, funded a grant to all exceptional children’s teachers. This grant supports projects that address Craven County Schools students with developmental disabilities.
Two grants are awarded in the amount of $500 each. Congratulations to our winners!
- Crash, Rattle, and Bang: Outdoor Interactive Sound and Sensory Play Wall, $500 – Misty Persilver, Havelock Elementary
- Cycling for Success, $500 – Virginia King and Scarlett Lyon, Havelock Middle and Early College EAST
By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education