Craven Exceptional Children’s Teachers Awarded Grants

January 21, 2022

In order to advance and support programs for exceptional children in Craven County Schools, Dr. Wendy Miller, Craven County Schools Superintendent, funded a grant to all exceptional children’s teachers. This grant supports projects that address Craven County Schools students with developmental disabilities.

Two grants are awarded in the amount of $500 each. Congratulations to our winners!

  • Crash, Rattle, and Bang: Outdoor Interactive Sound and Sensory Play Wall, $500 – Misty Persilver, Havelock Elementary
  • Cycling for Success, $500 – Virginia King and Scarlett Lyon, Havelock Middle and Early College EAST

By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education

