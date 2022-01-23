Craven Community College to Operate on 3-hour Delay

Craven Community College (Craven CC) will operate on a three-hour delay Monday, Jan. 24 due to potentially dangerous roadway conditions. Staff and faculty will report at 11 a.m. Classes will also begin at 11 a.m. This delay will affect classes that have been scheduled on all Craven CC campuses, including New Bern, Havelock, and the Volt Center. Please monitor the college’s website for any additional information.
To sign up for updates on closures and schedule changes at Craven CC, visit cravencc.edu/
By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications