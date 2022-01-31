Craven CC’s Lifetime Learning Center presents International Film ‘Ali’s Wedding’

Craven Community College’s Lifetime Learning Center (LLC) will present “Ali’s Wedding” this Friday, February 4, as part of Explorations: The International Film Series. This annual film series is offered by the Craven CC Foundation.
“Ali’s Wedding” tells the story of Ali, the son of a Muslim cleric, who longs to follow his own dreams, yet also desires to live up to his father’s expectations. His story starts off with a lie, a declaration that he received a 96.4 score on the medical school acceptance test, rather than reveal the truth of his dismal 68.5. The lie continues throughout the story as his father attempts to arrange a marriage to someone he does not love. He wishes to marry Diane, a young medical student. He tries everything he can to get out of the arrangement without disappointing his father. Of course the truth comes out eventually, and Ali must endure the consequences and discover the person he truly wants to become.
Each film takes place in Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus on Fridays and has two show times: a matinee at 2:30 p.m. and an evening screening at 7:30 p.m. Due to the variety of languages and accents represented, as well as accommodation for the hearing impaired, all films are shown with English subtitles.
The public is welcome and admission is free. Donations at the door are welcome and help support the series.
Note: The LLC will be following all State and College mandates regarding health and safety protocols. Until further notice, plan to bring and wear a mask at all events held in Orringer Auditorium.
Movie trailers and more information can be found at cravencc.edu/llc/
Submitted by Craig Ramey, Director of Communications