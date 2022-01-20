City Issues Proclamation of State of Emergency

WHEREAS, the Board of Aldermen of the City of New Bern, North Carolina, has duly adopted ordinances to determine and proclaim the existence of a State of Emergency and to impose certain prohibitions and restrictions appropriate to meet the emergency; and
WHEREAS, a State of Emergency exists within the City of New Bern, North Carolina, due to a winter ice and snow storm. Weather conditions associated with said storm are such as to constitute an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property.
NOW, THERFORE, pursuant to the authority contained in Chapter 166A of the North Carolina General Statutes and Chapter 22 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of New Bern, I, Dana E. Outlaw, Mayor of the City of New Bern, do hereby proclaim and declare that a State of Emergency (separate and distinct from the state of emergency that is due to the COVID- 19 pandemic) now exists in the City of New Bern.
I further proclaim that Foster Hughes, City Manager, or his designee, is authorized to implement the Emergency Operations Plan, and to take such further action as may be necessary to promote and secure the safety and protection of the populace of the City of New Bern, North Carolina.
I further proclaim that the City of New Bern purchasing requirements in preparation and response to Hurricane Isaias are hereby waived.
I direct that copies of this Proclamation be disseminated to the mass communications media for publication and broadcast and that a copy of this Proclamation of State of Emergency be posted in City Hall and other public buildings as appropriate, on the City’s website, and on the Department of Public Safety’ s WebEOC critical incident management system.
Be it further proclaimed that the restrictions set forth above shall apply to the entire city limits of the City of New Bern, North Carolina and shall be effective at 5:00 p.m. on January 20 , 2022 and shall remain in effect until rescinded in writing.
This the 20th day of January, 2022.
Dana E. Outlaw, Mayor
By Brenda E. Blanco, City Clerk